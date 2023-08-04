Wykoff man found guilty of assault, threats of violence; faces new drug charges

(ABC 6 News) – A Wykoff man was found guilty of two felony charges by a Mower County jury on Wednesday, Aug. 2 while also facing new drug charges, the Mower County attorney announced on Friday.

Michael Drew Williams, 51, was found guilty of 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and threats of violence.

Williams was charged by warrant complaint on May 28, 2021 after Mower County Sheriff’s Office deputies investigated a reported assault in the City of Le Roy.

Home security video and threatening text messages to the victim verified the allegations, according to the Mower County attorney’s office.

Williams was arrested on the warrant on April 4, 2022, and had been free on $25,000 bond since April 8, 2022.

Williams did not attend the second day of his jury trial. Following jury deliberations, convictions were entered in his absence. A warrant was then issued for his arrest. That same evening of August 2, 2023, Williams was arrested in Buffalo County, Wisconsin and is facing new felony charges for possessing methamphetamine in Buffalo County.

Williams has been transferred to the Mower County Jail and is currently being held pending sentencing.