World Ballet Series presents Cinderella at Mayo Civic Center this fall

(ABC 6 News) – Welcome to the magical world of Cinderella, coming to Rochester this fall!

World Ballet Series: Cinderella will make a performance stop at Mayo Civic Center at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, October 13.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 28 at 10:00 a.m. at the Mayo Civic Center Box Office or online, HERE.

An enchanting story for all ages with a wonderful dose of humor, majesty of classical ballet and the promise of “happily ever after”.

A part of the World Ballet Series, Cinderella is performed live by a multinational cast of 40 professional ballet dancers gathered to bring the most celebrated fairy tale to life.

A visually stunning production accompanied by Sergei Prokofiev’s passionate celebrated score, over 150 hand-sewn radiant costumes, richly detailed hand-crafted sets and sparkling choreography by Marina Kesler.