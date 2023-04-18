World Ballet Series presents Cinderella at Mayo Civic Center this fall
(ABC 6 News) – Welcome to the magical world of Cinderella, coming to Rochester this fall!
World Ballet Series: Cinderella will make a performance stop at Mayo Civic Center at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, October 13.
Tickets go on sale Friday, April 28 at 10:00 a.m. at the Mayo Civic Center Box Office or online, HERE.
An enchanting story for all ages with a wonderful dose of humor, majesty of classical ballet and the promise of “happily ever after”.
A part of the World Ballet Series, Cinderella is performed live by a multinational cast of 40 professional ballet dancers gathered to bring the most celebrated fairy tale to life.
A visually stunning production accompanied by Sergei Prokofiev’s passionate celebrated score, over 150 hand-sewn radiant costumes, richly detailed hand-crafted sets and sparkling choreography by Marina Kesler.