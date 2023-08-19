Woodson Kindergarten Center welcoming over 300 students this year

With the new school year right around the corner, the Woodson Kindergarten Center is excited to welcome their newest students.

But it could be the last time.

That’s because next year — kindergarteners will head back to elementary schools due to overcrowding.

“We knew that we needed more space in our community for our existing programs”, said Jennifer Lawhead, the community education director at Woodson. “So the faculty study showed us there was room kindergarten in the elementary schools so the decision was made by the school board to move them back into the elementary schools.”

Woodson says they have attendance boundaries that have been in place for 30 years — but they were rarely followed.

This year, the center plans on welcoming more than three hundred students.