Women on inner tubes rescued after currents carry them away

(WDIO) – Two women floating on inner tubes along the shore of Canal Park were carried away and had to be rescued on Wednesday, according to the Duluth Fire Department.

At 2:12 PM on Wednesday, August 16, Duluth Fire Department was dispatched to a water emergency near 8th Street South and South Lake Avenue in Canal Park.

The couldn’t get back to shore due to strong wind and currents. Neither had a life jacket on, but one had a cell phone and was able to call 911 for help.

Duluth Fire Department’s Marine 1 and the US Coast Guard rescued the women. Thankfully neither was hurt.

The DFD credits the Duluth Police Department, the United States Coast Guard, St. Louis County Rescue and Sherriff’s offices, and the Mayo Clinic for their swift work on this rescue.