Woman sentenced to 18 months after trying to run over man with car

(ABC 6 News) – A Montgomery, Minnesota woman accused of trying to run over a man at the Dairy Queen on Frontage Road, Rochester was sentenced to 18 months Monday, March 11.

RELATED: UPDATE: Woman accused of trying to run over man arrested Friday – ABC 6 News – kaaltv.com

Jolene Krista Schultz, 39, pleaded guilty to one count of 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon in exchange for the dismissal of a charge of 2nd-degree assault–substantial bodily harm and two charges of domestic assault.

Schultz was accused of “gunning” her car at a man she’d fought with in February of 2023.

The victim told police he tried to jump out of the way of the car, but was struck by her car, according to court documents.

He said the car ran over the lower half of his body, and was later diagnosed with a broken ankle, according to court documents.

Another charge of domestic assault and a Domestic Assault No-Contact Order violation dating back to April of 2023 were also dismissed.

Schultz was sentenced to serve her time at the MN Correctional Facility in Shakopee, with 29 days credit for time already spent in jail.