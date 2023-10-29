Woman found dead inside home in Hancock County; Man arrested for murder in Minn.

(ABC 6 News) – A Hancock County woman was found dead inside her home Saturday morning, prompting an immediate homicide investigation.

Around 11:11 a.m. Saturday, Hancock County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 600 block of Way Ave. in Woden, Iowa for a welfare check.

Once inside, deputies found 56-year-old Karen Crews unresponsive and she was pronounced dead.

A few hours later around 8:30 p.m., 56-year-old Roger Crews was arrested for first-degree murder at the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office in Minn. without incident.

According to a press release, Roger and Karen had been separated and were living apart.

This investigation is being conducted by the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

The Iowa State Patrol, Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, Lake Mills Police Dept., Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office, Albert Lea Police Dept., and Hancock County Medical Examiner’s Office are also assisting in the investigation.