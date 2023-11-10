Winona girl honored for her actions in reporting a fire in the city

(ABC 6 NEWS) – In Winona, Police on Thursday recognized fourth grader Addison Adank-Cada for her quick action in a situation that could have been disastrous.

When Addison and her mother went to the Winona Public Library on Thursday, she noticed a fire in a garbage can located just a few feet from the building.

She and her mother called it in and later that day, Police Chief Tom Williams put out a press release that says, “The Citizens of Winona are Indebted to You.”

FB: Winona Police Department

As a token of their appreciation, the police department enclosed a Winona Police Department Challenge Coin.

It’s meant to represent unity with the organization that grants it.

FB: Winona Police Department