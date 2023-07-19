Winona County Sheriff’s Office asking for help locating missing man

(ABC 6 News) – The Winona County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

The WCSO said 59-year-old, Bruce Wiza, was last seen in the Elba, Minn. area in the late evening on Monday, July 17.

Bruce is described as 5’6″ tall, and weighs approximately 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Bruce was wearing a black t-shirt and blue jeans.

If anyone has seen Bruce or has information on his whereabouts, call the WCSO at 507-457-6368.

ABC 6 News will provide additional information when it becomes available.