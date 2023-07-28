“Wilhelm’s Way”, the unsung hero of the Manhattan Project
(ABC 6 News) – It’s one of the two blockbuster hits of 2023, Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer”. It tells the story of J.J. Oppenheimer, who was the lead scientist on the Manhattan Project, with the goal to build the world’s first atomic bomb. But it wasn’t a solo effort. The Manhattan Project relied on the collaboration of scientists from across the country. One of those scientists was Harley Wilhelm, a chemistry professor at Iowa State University in Ames. ABC 6 evening anchor Robin Wolfram was joined by award-winning author Teresa Waldof, who’s new book, “Wilhelm’s Way”, details the work of Harley Wilhelm. She joined ABC 6 to discuss the unsung hero of the Manhattan Project.