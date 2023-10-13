What would Rochester kids do if they were mayor for a day?

(ABC 6 News) – Every year, the League of Minnesota Cities (LMC) opens the “Mayor for a Day” Essay Contest; Mayor Kim Norton encourages Rochester students to write in this year so they can tell her what they would do if a student were mayor for a day.

The contest is open to Minnesota students in fourth, fifth or sixth grades this year. The LMC will select three winners from across the state, each receiving $100 prizes from LMC.

The LMC will also publish the three winning essays in the League of Minnesota Cities magazine.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for our local youth to share their ideas and thoughts on local government. I encourage our fourth, fifth and sixth grade student to submit an essay,” states Norton. “I am eager to get a glimpse of our city through their perspectives and discover their thoughts on how to continue improving the Rochester community for residents of all ages and backgrounds. Children and youth are such a vital part of the future of our city and cities across our great state.”

Entries for the 2023 Mayor for a Day contest can be emailed in a PDF to mayorforaday@lmc.org, submitted online or postmarked by December 12, 2023. LMC will notify winners in early January. More information is available at www.lmc.org/mayorforaday.