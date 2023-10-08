West Hancock “thinks pink” to raise awareness for breast cancer

(ABC 6 News) – The West Hancock Eagles were looking to battle more than their opponents on Friday night, as students, players and fans were “thinking pink”.

To help celebrate breast cancer awareness month, even band members and cheerleaders followed suit with their fellow students to wear pink.

The Eagles were outfitted in pink ribbon socks, thanks to a donation from some of the junior’s parents.

One of the players even handed out pink bracelets to his teammates to keep the cause on their minds throughout the month.

Some players also sported pink gloves, sleeves, and towels to show their support.

For the West Hancock student body, this is an important cause to show solidarity for.

“We decided to wear pink because there are football players that have mothers who are diagnosed with breast cancer,” said Damares Duran. “We decided it would be a nice thing to do, just support and show our support to the community and the football players and the mothers out there that have breast cancer.”

For other students, supporting breast cancer awareness is a cause very near and dear to their hearts and homes.

“Another thing is my mom had breast cancer, so I really feel like it was very appreciative of everybody that we all wore pink and that it looks cool,” said Evan Hinders.

Currently, one of the Eagles players’ mother is in the midst of fighting her own battle with breast cancer, while another mother is a breast cancer survivor.