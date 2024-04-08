Weekend Stewartville fire causes $30,000 in damages

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – The Stewartville Fire Department responded to a call on 60 Avenue Southwest, after a caller reported hearing multiple explosions.

Upon arrival, first responders discovered a small structure fully engulfed and the surrounding area in flames.

SFD fully extinguished the fire, but the structure and its deck plus a residence under construction were all damaged.

The owner of the structure estimates $30,000 in damages.

The department found no signs of arson and reported no injuries.