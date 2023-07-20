Wabasha County crash leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

(ABC 6 News) – A two-vehicle crash in Wabasha County on Wednesday afternoon has left one person dead and another injured.

The Minnesota State Patrol (MSP) said the two vehicles collided on Highway 63 southwest of Lake City around 4:30 p.m.

The MSP said 26-year-old Spencer Sommerfield of Millville was traveling southbound on Highway 63, while a 16-year-old male was driving a vehicle traveling northbound when they collided near milepost 70.

Sommerfield was killed in the crash. The MSP said he was not wearing a seatbelt.

The 16-year-old male was taken to Saint Marys Hospital in Rochester. The extent of his injuries are unknown. He was wearing a seatbelt, according to the crash report.

The MSP was assisted at the scene by the Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office, Lake City Police Department and Lake City Fire and Ambulance.