Vikings unveil classic uniforms honoring teams of the ’60s and ’70s

(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Vikings unveiled new classic uniforms on Tuesday designed to pay homage to the squads of the 1960s and 1970s.

The team revealed the uniforms during a virtual event to season ticket members that also included Vikings legend and Hall of Famer, Fran Tarkenton and current fullback, C.J. Ham.

The uniform features a deeper purple hue, traditional lettering and numbering, gold trim accents and gold and white sleeve stripes. The new look also includes a helmet with the vintage Vikings horn and gray facemask and white pants featuring a gold stripe flanked by purple stripes, the style worn by the Vikings through the team’s first 45 seasons.

The classic uniform will be worn during the Vikings 2023 season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, September 10, at U.S. Bank Stadium. The team will have the option to wear the uniforms each season moving forward.

