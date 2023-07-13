Vikings star Jefferson wins ‘Best Play’ ESPY Award

(KSTP) – Add another award to Justin Jefferson’s resume.

Wednesday night, the star Minnesota Vikings wide receiver took home the 2023 ESPY Award for “Best Play” in the last season.

The award comes for Jefferson’s unbelievable catch late in the fourth quarter of the Nov. 13, 2022, game in Buffalo. On fourth-and-18 and the Vikings trailing, Jefferson made an incredible one-handed grab to keep Minnesota’s hopes alive. The Vikings went on to win in overtime.

One of the most cold-blooded receptions you’ll see in your life 😤😤@JJettas2 pic.twitter.com/vfmxJC6OXl — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) July 13, 2023

In accepting the award Wednesday night, Jefferson expressed gratitude but also delivered a message that “there’s more to come.”