Vendors begin last-minute prep for the Olmsted County Fair

(ABC 6 News) – It’s the week many have been waiting for, the Olmsted County Fair.

While people come and enjoy the fun, vendors are getting ready for a busy week.

Minne “Sno” Da Shave Ice is joining the lineup once again. Established in 2019, it all started when Dr. Nick Krause went to visit his hometown and saw the stand where he bought flavored shaved ice as a child. He then started a family business and included his three sons, Collin, Dawson, and Caiden.

ABC 6 News Good Morning Reporter Sydney Zatz spent Monday morning with the Krause family to learn how they make their special shaved ice. She even got to try making some, although it was a bit messy.

If you can’t make it to the fair, Minne “Sno” Da Shave Ice has a location on 37th St. in Rochester.

For a full list of vendors at this year’s fair, you can click here.