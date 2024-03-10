Vehicle crash in Austin results in injuries

(ABC 6 News) – A two vehicle collision in Mower County left one person injured Saturday afternoon.

According to Minnesota State Patrol, it happened around 2:35 p.m on westbound Interstate 90 in Austin.

The crash report states a Ford F350 made contact with a Dodge Pickup near 4th Street NW.

The driver of the Ford, Carl Tessmer, 68, of Earlham, IA was transported to Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin with non-life threatening injuries.

According to MSP, Tessmer was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

Mower County Sheriff’s Office, Austin Police Department, Austin Fire and Mayo Ambulance assisted at the scene.