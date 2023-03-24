TSA officially declares peanut butter as a liquid

(WABC-TV) – Think twice before packing that jar of peanut butter on your next flight.

The Transportation Security Administration declared peanut butter to be a liquid substance, which now means you are now not allowed to bring large containers of it onto planes.

Taking to social media, the agency explained the decision and noted that passengers are limited to just 3.4 ounces if carrying the snack favorite in carry-ons.

“You may not be nuts about it, but TSA considers your PB a liquid. In carry-on, it needs to be 3.4oz or less,” the TSA said via posts on Twitter and Instagram.

You may not be nuts about it, but TSA considers your PB a liquid. In carry-on, it needs to be 3.4oz or less. Make sure all your travel-sized liquids fit in one quart-sized bag. #PeanutButter pic.twitter.com/4RzDv3Up7B — TSA (@TSA) March 21, 2023

The agency says peanut butter fits its definition of liquid, which it declares as something with no definite shape that takes the shape of its container.

Another snack added to that list is cheese dip.

“Traveling with your favorite chips and dip? You don’t want it to become all chips and no dip. So be sure your creamy sauces are 3.4oz or less in carry-on,” the TSA tweeted.

Traveling with your favorite chips and dip? You don’t want it to become all chips and no dip. So be sure your creamy sauces are 3.4oz or less in carry-on. In queso you’re wondering, all your travel-size liquids need to fit in a single quart-size bag. More: https://t.co/KhidiRNdpE pic.twitter.com/mHC865jyTj — TSA (@TSA) March 23, 2023