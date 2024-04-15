1 killed, 11 more people hurt in shooting in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — One person was killed and 11 others injured in a shooting in New Orleans’ Warehouse District, authorities said.

New Orleans police say they responded to a call late Sunday night at an address near the nightclub Republic NOLA, where a woman was found shot to death and several people were wounded by gunfire.

Five men and six women were injured, The Advocate reported.

Kelsey Holt told the newspaper that she was staying in a nearby hotel, and saw dozens of people fleeing the nightclub. Holt said multiple people were running down the street as others leaned against the building.

Few other details were immediately released.

