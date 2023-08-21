Upcoming events for Austin students this week ahead of school year

(ABC 6 News) – The summer countdown has begun as kids across our area get ready to head back to the classroom for the new school year.

Austin Public School families will have a number of open houses this week.

On Monday, Aug. 21 there will be an open house for students attending Austin High School starting at 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and again at 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Students will also have their school pictures taken as they meet teachers and find their classrooms.

The following day on Tuesday, students attending Neveln Elementary, Southgate Elementary, IJ Holton, and Intermediate School will have an open house starting at noon.

Wednesday, Ellis Middle School, Woodson Kindergarten Center, and Sumner Elementary School will have their open houses starting at noon as well.

Thursday, there will be a second back-to-school open house for Woodson and Sumner starting at 8 a.m.

While Rochester Public School students had a chance at a back-to-school block party on Saturday, any parents looking for a school supplies list can find one online if you click here.

Albert Lea Public School students had open houses last week.