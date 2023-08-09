Unofficial results show voters struck down Glenville-Emmons Referendum

(ABC 6 News) – According to unofficial election results, voters decided not to approve the Glenville-Emmons referendum, with 55% of voters voting “no.”

The referendum would have sent over $37 million dollars to the school district to improve schools and other facilities, which could have included the construction of a new school building.

According to Superintendent Brian Shanks, 579 voters were in agreement with the plan, and 715 were against.

A community task force previously recommended building a new school, but now, the district will have to find alternatives to improve their facilities.