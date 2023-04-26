United Way launches crisis fund for Kirk Apartment fire tenants

(ABC 6 News) – The United Way of North Central Iowa and other community agencies have setup a crisis fund to provide assistance to the tenants who were displaced in the Kirk Apartments fire in Mason City on Monday afternoon.

Donations for hygiene, clothes, blankets, and gift cards can be donated at the Salvation Army in Mason City between 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Large Item donations of furniture, kitchenware, beds, etc. can be donated to the United Way of North Central Iowa in Mason City between 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

For those willing to make financial contributions, monetary donations can be mailed to the United Way of North Central Iowa at P.O. Box 1465. The organization will be responsible for raising community funds and working with partner agencies to distribute to the fire victims. To donate online, CLICK HERE.

The American Red Cross has also set up a command center in the gym of the Salvation Army and should be considered the starting point for any family seeking assistance.

For more information on how to help the victims of the fire, CLICK HERE.