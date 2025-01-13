Uncertainty remains with Minnesota legislative session less than 24 hours away

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — This year’s Minnesota legislative session is less than 24 hours away from beginning, but uncertainty remains on whether House Democrats will even show up.

DFL State Representatives were sworn into office over the weekend despite normally being sworn in on the first day.

This year, Democrats are threatening a no-show as 68 members are needed to conduct House business. Republicans only have 67 people.

The DFL is trying to force the GOP’s hand over a proposed power-sharing negotiation. This comes due to an empty seat an undecided majority before the seat is filled by a special election on January 28.

In the Senate, control has been decided while it is also temporarily split. Leaders for both parties came to an agreement, and it is expected to be passed on Tuesday.

Key items include joint chairs on committees and equal DFL and Republican representation on said committees.

The State Senate will remain a 33-33 tie until the District 60 seat is filled after a DFL senator died last month.

