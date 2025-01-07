DFL House members threaten to be no-shows when 2025 session starts

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(KSTP) — House DFL leaders say they won’t show up on the first day of the legislative session if a power-sharing agreement is not reached.

In fact, they might stay away until Jan. 28, when a special election in a DFL-leaning district is likely to restore a 67-67 tie. The session begins Jan. 14, but there are still uncertainties about leadership with open seats.

“There is no longer a tie in the state of Minnesota,” says Republican House Speaker-designate Rep. Lisa Demuth. “Democrats will be coming in with 66 members. That gives us an organizational majority and we fully intend to exercise that right.”

Republicans hold a one-seat advantage in the House after a judge threw out DFL-er Curtis Johnson’s win due to a residency dispute. Johnson then said he would not challenge the court ruling and would not seek to take office.

A special election for his House seat, as well as the vacant seat left by late Sen. Kari Dziedzic, will take place on Jan. 28. While it is unclear who will take the seat, the House race in District 40B is likely to be won by a Democrat. Meanwhile, Republicans hold a 67-66 majority in the House for now.

House GOP speaker-designate Lisa Demuth, meanwhile, said there’s no need for a power-sharing agreement since Republicans hold a one-seat majority.

Demuth also said she expects to be elected Speaker of the House.

“What the Republicans are engaged in is an illegitimate power grab and we’re not going to stand by and just let them do it,” counters current DFL House Speaker Melissa Hortman. “If there is not a power-sharing agreement we will not be here. They can’t even turn on the lights without us. They can’t pass a bill. They can’t move a committee report.”

“There is absolutely no reason why Democrats wouldn’t show up on the first day of session and be ready to work for their constituents,” Demuth said at a State Capitol news conference.

A half hour later Hortman responded at a DFL news conference. “She never did say that they have a quorum,” Hortman said of Demuth. “She knows they don’t have a quorum. She assumes that we’re going to show up. We’re not going to show up and have them illegitimately seize power.”

Republicans say constituents of any lawmaker who doesn’t show up to work at the Capitol could be subject to recalls.

Complicating matters even more, there’s another election contest in Scott County where a judge is expected to rule this week in a case where the DFLer leads a House race by 14 votes. Republicans contested the results because election officials admit 20 ballots were thrown away without ever being counted. An election contest trial was held in December.

Also Monday, Minnesota House Republican leaders detailed their priorities for the 2025 legislative session, summarized as:

Stopping fraud

Making Minnesota affordable

Making Minnesota safe

Raising standards, reducing mandates

Minnesota tax dollars for Minnesotans

Building the future

In addition, Gov. Tim Walz and other DFL leaders have called on current senator Nicole Mitchell (D-Woodbury) to resign due to a pending Becker County court case in which she is charged with burglary. So far, Mitchell doesn’t plan to resign, and her case is expected to go before a jury. That trial is currently scheduled to begin later this month.