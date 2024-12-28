State Senator Kari Dziedzic dies from cancer

(KSTP) – Sen. Kari Dziedzic, DFL-Minneapolis, has died following a fight with ovarian cancer.

Statements started coming in Saturday afternoon about her passing, with one of the statements noting that Dziedzic died Friday.

Dziedzic was in her fifth term, having first been elected in 2012. She stepped down as the Minnesota Senate majority leader during the 2024 session when she said her cancer had returned.

Minnesota DFL Chair Ken Martin:

“My heart is with Senator Dziedzic’s family and all who knew and loved her. It is impossible to overstate the positive impact that Senator Dziedzic’s leadership has had on our state. She devoted her life to making her fellow Minnesotans’ lives better, and she refused to allow cancer to get in her way. Minnesota has lost a giant, but her extraordinary legacy will outlast us all.”

House Republican Speaker-designate Lisa Demuth, R-Cold Spring:

“My thoughts and prayers are with Senator Dziedzic’s family during this difficult time,” said Rep. Demuth. “Senator Dziedzic was a thoughtful and respected leader that served her constituents and the people of Minnesota with compassion. I will always remember her tremendous resolve and commitment to public service, even in the face of a difficult cancer diagnosis. Please join me in praying for her family, friends, loved ones, and Senate colleagues as we mourn this loss.”

Minority Leader Mark Johnson, R-East Grand Forks

“Senator Kari Dziedzic was a passionate legislator, a respected leader, and a trusted colleague and friend. She will be remembered for her integrity and her compassion for Minnesotans, something that we all saw as she continued to serve even as she battled cancer. I’m deeply saddened at her passing and am praying for her family and friends as we all mourn this loss.”

U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN)

“Kari Dziedzic was an incredible public servant who gave so much to our state. She long served as my state Senator and I got to see firsthand how she listened to and worked with the people in the district and how effective she was. She governed with strength and calm and grace and was able to get big things done without political drama. That earned her the respect of her colleagues on both sides of the aisle. Our family’s prayers are with Kari’s friends and family during this difficult time.”

