Uncertainty looms regarding balance of power at Minnesota Capitol

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The Minnesota legislative session is about two weeks away, but there is now much uncertainty regarding the balance of power at the Capitol.

The Minnesota Senate is a tie after State Senator Kari Dziedzic died over the weekend after her battle with cancer.

Related: State Senator Kari Dziedzic dies from cancer

As for the House, Republicans will have a 67-66 majority after DFL Representative Curtis Johnson was disqualified for not meeting residency requirements.

The election results are still up for grabs for House 54A in Shakopee as well after county officials admitted to losing 21 ballots.

“In the next few years, we’re going to be running multi billion dollar deficits. So take the lack of money, take the polarization. Couple that with split control and very tight control of the House, all this is clearly a recipe for a very difficult session in terms of governance,” said David Schultz, Hamline University political science professor.

The legislative session is set to start January 14, and a special election to fill Dziedzic’s seat will be held on January 28.

Related: Gov. Walz issues writ of special election to fill vacancy after Senator Kari Dziedzic’s passing