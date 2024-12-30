Gov. Walz issues writ of special election to fill vacancy after Senator Kari Dziedzic’s passing

(ABC 6 News) — On Monday, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz issued a writ of special election which will be used to fill a vacancy in Senate District 60.

This comes after Senator Kari Dziedzic died of cancer this past weekend.

Related: State Senator Kari Dziedzic dies from cancer

According to a press release, a special election to fill the vacancy is set to be held on January 28, 2025. If necessary, a special primary election for nomination of candidates will be held on Tuesday, January 14, 2025.

Affidavits of candidacy and nominating petitions may be filed with the Secretary of State or the county auditor of Hennepin County on Tuesday December 31, 2024. Affidavits of candidacy and nominating petitions must be filed by 5:00 p.m. that day.