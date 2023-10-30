U of M hosts breakfast roundtable on K-12 education accountability

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – The University of Minnesota hosted a forum on accountability in education in Rochester Monday morning.

Educational leaders spoke on Federal rules and regulations pertaining to students K through 12. The current system identifies the lowest performing schools before reviewing how they can be provided with support for improvement.

“Today we also talked about what kind of information would be helpful in that,” said Dr. Michael Rodriguez, University of Minnesota’s Dean of College of Education and Human Development. “So we know that there are other dispositions that students develop; self awareness, social awareness, teamwork, communication, all of these others things that are not necessarily in the state standards that are reflected in the state test score. So there’s a big belief in them and I think people reconfirmed that today.”

The forum featured a panel of educational leadership from throughout the state.

Attendees included RPS superintendent Kent Pekel and his wife, Katie Pekel, and the commissioner of Minnesota’s Department of Education, Willie Jett.