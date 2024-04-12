Two years later: The devastating tornado of Taopi

A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – Two years ago on April 12, a tornado changed residents’ lives after it tore through the small town of Taopi, Minn. As houses are rebuilt and people carry on, many will never forget that infamous day.

Two years ago, broken trees, flipped vehicles, and houses literally gone littered Taopi.

“We lost the siding, the garage doors, some screens on our house we had to replace. So, so minor compared to what everybody west of us got,” said Liz Kiefer.

“The house on the corner there, it took the east wall out of that house. Everything, you could see the bed and the pictures on the wall, downstairs. They called it the ‘Doll House,'” added her husband Clifford.

It was just before eleven at night when an EF-2 tornado ripped through. The National Weather Service estimating wind speeds topped out around 130 miles per hour. An 80th birthday Liz will never forget.

“Everybody said, ‘well, you know how to rip up a town for your birthday.'”

As the couple looks across a rebuilt town, they won’t forget what it took to get to this point.

“It’s one of those phenomenon, the tornado happened, everyone was safe. And then the next morning, the clean up efforts started, it became a community event. There were so many people willing to help,” said Amy Bramwell, an emergency manager at Mower County Emergency Management.

MCEM says it took about a year for their work with Taopi to end.

“The mayor and her counsel have done a great job. As far as the county’s concerned, we are done with the after-cleanup and the paperwork; we’re here to support them if they need anything. They’re pretty self sufficient down there in rebuilding,” Bramwell added.

If there’s one thing that stayed constant throughout the tears and smiles. it’s the impact of a helping hand.

“Clothing, people, food, the surrounding areas, they were right there with us trying to help,” said Liz.

Friday morning, town members gathered for breakfast and remembering the last two years. Showing that nothing can break them apart and they’re still Taopi Strong.