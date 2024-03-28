Two vehicles totaled in crash with deer near Chester

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – On Wednesday night, two cars were involved in a crash outside of Chester on Highway 14, hitting a deer.

Two vehicles were totaled in the crash; a third car ran into a ditch to avoid the two vehicles.

Minnesota State Patrol say the first crash was caused by a deer jumping out onto the road.

No injuries have been reported.

This story is still developing, please check back for more details.