Two vehicles collide near Skyline Raceway in Rochester

(ABC 6 News) – Authorities say a minivan and pickup truck collided when one vehicle travelled too fast near Rochester’s Skyline Raceway on Monday morning.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office stated the crash serves as a reminder for passengers to wear their seatbelt.

“Proper restraints for children, you know, car seats booster seats. Make sure everyone is buckled in because they really do save lives,” stated Rochester Fire Department Capt. Isaac Molin. “On this scene, we saw a fair amount of damage, even to the frame of the vehicles and everyone is walking away for the accident. So, again, restraints did their job and the airbags did their job.”

Passengers in both vehicles sustained minor injuries.