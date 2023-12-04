Two teens taken to hospital after high-speed rollover crash
(ABC 6 News) – Two 17-year-old girls were taken to the hospital after a high-speed rollover crash, according to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office.
According to Capt. Tim Parkin, at about 7:25 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1, deputies responded to the 13,000 block of 40th Street SE, Eyota, after a 2012 Subaru Outback traveling around 100 mph went off the road, rolling in its descent.
The car hit a mailbox, fencing, and stopped after impacting a People’s Energy Co-op pole, Parkin said.
The two 17-year-olds in the car were able to exit, walk to the nearest house, and call 9-1-1.
Both were transported to the hospital for evaluation, Parkin said, and the driver was cited for failure to use due care.