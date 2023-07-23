Two missing puppies found after house explosion in Jordan

(ABC 6 News) – The two reportedly missing puppies have been found Saturday afternoon following a house explosion in Jordan, Minn. earlier this week.

The explosion happened Thursday evening.

RELATED: Home explodes in Jordan Thursday night

Everyone inside the home made it out safely, aside from two puppies that were unaccounted for.

Saturday afternoon, a neighbor called police when they heard barking from the rubble, which led firefighters and police to the missing puppies.

Officials say they were mostly unharmed and had wagging tails.

The cause of the home explosion has not been released.