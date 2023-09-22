Two Faribault men charged after investigation involving sales of fentanyl-laced pills

(ABC 6 News) – Two Faribault men have been arrested and charged after a months long narcotics investigation by the Cannon River Drug and Violent Offender Task Force (CRDVOTF) involving the sales of counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl, commonly referred to as M30 pills.

Mohamed Salad, 30, and Liban Husein, 35, have both been charged by the Rice County Attorney’s Office for 1st-degree sales and possession charges.

The CRDVOTF said agents received information that Salad would travel to the Twin Cities metro area and purchase 100-200 fentanyl pills approximately 3 to 4 times per week and then sell the pills in the City of Faribault.

Agents conducted surveillance for several weeks and observed Salad meet with individuals inside a Nissan Maxima where agents said Salad would conduct the drug sales.

Agents obtained a search warrant for Salad and the vehicle. On Sept. 20, Salad and the vehicle traveled to the metro area and when the vehicle returned to Faribault, agents executed the search warrant, according to the CRDVOTF.

The CRDVOTF said Salad was in the driver’s seat with a plastic zip bag containing approximately 168 fentanyl pills with the M30 markings and a small amount of methamphetamine. Husein was located in the passenger seat where two additional fentanyl pills were located in his pocket. Husein told agents that him and Salad traveled to the Twin Cities where Salad purchased 200 fentanyl pills and traveled back to Faribault where they had made stops to sell the pills.

Salad and Husein are both being held in the Rice County Jail.