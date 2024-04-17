Twin Lakes teen charged with three assaults, held on $150K bail

(ABC 6 News) – A Twin Lakes teenager is held in the Freeborn County jail on $150,000 bail with conditions, or $300,000 bail with no conditions, following multiple alleged assaults at a party Saturday night.

Camren Michael Cunningham, 19, faces a charge of 3rd-degree assault against a woman, as well as two charges of 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon for allegedly pointing a gun at two other people.

According to court documents filed Tuesday, April 16, Albert Lea police responded to a bonfire Saturday, April 13, where Mayo Clinic responders and Albert Lea fire were tending to a woman laying on the ground.

According to court documents, a witness said Cunningham had thrown the woman to the ground, picked her back up, and threw her over the door of a vehicle.

The witness told police “it was hard, like I’m pretty sure she broke her back. She didn’t want to move this whole time, she couldn’t move her fingers.”

Multiple witnesses told police that the woman on the ground went into a seizure after the alleged attack.

A man told police Cunningham pulled a gun out, and he “got in front of it,” which court documents state led to the first 2nd-degree assault charge. That man told police he thought Cunningham had pointed a gun at another woman.

The other woman, listed as the victim in the second 2nd-degree assault charge, told police she attempted to mediate. She did not think Cunningham had pointed a gun at her, according to court documents.

Police did not locate a gun, according to court documents.

Court documents allege that officers spoke to the woman who was located on the ground later, in the Albert Lea emergency department. The woman allegedly said Cunningham pushed her to the ground, she attempted to “swing” at him, and didn’t remember anything after that.

Court documents note that Cunningham was accused of 1st-degree burglary, after allegedly following another man into his home to continue a physical fight in November 2023.



Cunningham is scheduled to appear in Freeborn County court again April 25.