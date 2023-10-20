Trump Jr. to visit North Iowan voters on Oct. 26

(ABC 6 News) – The Cerro Gordo County GOP will host a Fall Festival of Candidates in Clear Lake, Iowa in the Surf Ballroom on Oct. 26 at 6:30 p.m. ahead of the 2024 Iowa Caucus.

While former-President Donald Trump will not attend, he will send his oldest son, Donald Trump Jr., in his place to rally North Iowans.

The Cerro Gordo County GOP announced they also invited multiple 2024 presidential candidates including Governor Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley, former-Vice President Mike Pence and Vivek Ramaswamy. However, the only confirmed attendees include Ryan Binkley, Iowan Representative Henry Stone on behalf of Ron DeSantis and Governor Asa Hutchinson.

Tickets to attend range from $55 to $125.