Trout Classic returns on opening day of stream trout fishing season

(ABC 6 News) – The trout classic is back in Chatfield Saturday, as Reel Midwest Fishing holds the third annual Three Rivers Outdoor Expo.

It comes on the opening day of the Minnesota stream trout fishing season.

RMF Team Member Joe Klomps says the event raised a bit more than $2,000 for the Byron High School fishing team and the Kendall Hammell Fund.

Over 80 anglers participated in the fishing tournament, ranging in ages from 5-50+.

Minnesota has roughly 3,800 miles of designated trout streams.

Anglers fishing on designated trout waters must have a trout stamp validation in addition to an angling license.

Trout anglers can find information on Minnesota’s trout streams and lakes on the DNR’s website.

Anglers will find helpful learning guides and fishing tips tailored to each of Minnesota’s six trout fishing regions.