Tractor and pickup collided on Highway 52

(ABC 6 News) – A tractor and pickup truck collided at around 6:20 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 10 while headed southbound on Highway 52 in Fillmore County.

According to a report from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, airbags deployed in the Ford F150 pickup truck. It contained two passengers, 65, from Canton.

The John Deere tractor driver, 63, resides in Preston.

DPS did report an injury, but will wait until 11:30 p.m. Friday night to release information.

