Tracking Santa ahead of Christmas Day

(ABC 6 News) – As Christmas Eve continues, Santa will soon be arriving at homes across North America to drop off presents and you can keep track of where he is thanks to the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD).

NORAD has been keeping track of Santa’s flight route for kids dating back to 1955.

These military members say keeping in contact with the man in the big red suit has been beneficial for everyone. Especially with Norad having inside tips on what types of cookies to leave out for jolly old St. Nick.

“He kind of likes all cookies, so I think chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin, peanut butter, sugar cookies, you know, Santa’s not picky. So, make sure there’s plenty of milk and cookies out there,” said Sgt. Major Poterfield of the U.S. Marines.

Sgt. Major Poterfield says the best time to expect Santa is between 9 P.M. and midnight, so be sure to be asleep by then if you want to keep on the nice list.