Townies decorations the latest in Christmas vandalization

(ABC 6 News) – Decorations at Townies near Soldiers Field Memorial Park were vandalized. A Santa and a banner were taken and left in a construction site nearby.

It took two days for owner Cody Livingood to get his stuff back. But when he found his decorations, his Santa inflatable was destroyed. “We’re just trying to be festive for the Christmas season. We got our lights out. We have our giving tree on the inside.”

This isn’t the first time this has happened to Livingood and Townies; according to Livingood, his decorations have been vandalized twice before. Now, security cameras were installed the day after this last incident in hopes of this never happening again.

None of this is stopping Livingood and Townies from celebrating Christmas cheer though. They have a celebrity bartender this Saturday night starting at 7 p.m., and they also have a gift-giving tree inside, where all toys placed under the tree will be donated to the Ronald McDonald House.