Zumbro Valley Health Center opens newest location in Northgate Center in Rochester

(ABC 6 News) – Just a few days ago, Zumbro Valley Health opened the doors to its fourth location in the Rochester-area, at the Northgate Center.

Even though they’ve only been open a few days, vast amounts of walk-in patients have already visited the resource.

This new clinic has a purpose with its new location; to help those who are made out to be invisible in the community, become visible. Zumbro Valley Health chose a location off 7 Street Northwest due to its accessibility by foot and transit.

“Becoming more and more visible has been really important and being on an intersection where we have thousands of people passing us everyday, said Sheri Pearson, Manager of Co-occurring Services at Zumbro Valley Health. “I think just seeing that we’re out here decreases some of that stigma.”

The primary services being provided at their new are substance use and co-occuring, the bridge between substance use and mental health services.

The clinic hopes to breakdown a lot of stigmas associated with treating substance abuse and mental health.

“The accessibility is so keen, just very important that the clients know where we’re at,” said Greg Jerdon, Supervisor of Substance Use Services. “That we’re in a location that’s on a bus line and it also helps, again, with lowering that stigma, that we are out in the community helping that population that is struggling with co-occurring disorders.”

Jerdon and Pearson anticipate this will become the largest health center for Zumbro Valley, increasing their ability to serve clients with state health insurance or no insurance at all.

“Those are the clients that we really want to be reaching out to because they’re the ones that have our, that other clinics may have only a percentage of their time allocated to. So, those are the people we are reaching out to to ensure they are getting the services they need in a timely manner,” Pearson said.

Zumbro Valley Health has moved approximately 70 staff members into this new location. They are also utilizing it as a hub for group therapy sessions in spaces that can accommodate up to 20 people per room.