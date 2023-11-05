Vikings grit out 31-28 win in Atlanta, lose Hall and Osborn to concussions

(ABC 6 News) — The Minnesota Vikings and Atlanta Falcons took each other to the edge as Minnesota squeaked out a 31-28 victory on the road, on Sunday, November 5.

The day did not start well for Minnesota as rookie starting quarterback Jaren Hall was concussed at the 2:44 mark of the first quarter while scrambling on 3rd and Goal.

Wide receiver K.J. Osborn was later lost to a concussion in the first half and had to be carted off following a brutal hit.

Quarterback Josh Dobbs, who had been acquired at the trade deadline on Tuesday, then became the starter under center.

Dobbs was sacked in the endzone for a safety, but later overcame that plus two turnovers to throw for 158 yards and two touchdowns.

The Tennessee Volunteer product also finished as the Vikings’ leading rusher with 66 yards as Cam Akers left the game in the second half with an Achilles injury. Dobbs showed off his scrambling ability many times including on an 18-yard rush to the endzone at 2:20 in the third, later tying the game at 21 with a two-point conversion to Trishton Jackson.

Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke, an Atlanta-area native and former Viking, threw for 268 yards with a touchdown and interception.

Minnesota kicker Greg Joseph and his Falcons counterpart, Younghoe Koo, traded field goals often in the contest, combing for seven total FGs and 21 points. Joseph’s longest was a 32-yarder at 8:13 in the fourth quarter.

Following a go-ahead touchdown by Tyler Allgeier with 2:08 left, Josh Dobbs and the Minnesota offense went down the field on an 11-play, 75-yard scoring drive. The drive culminated in a game-winning touchdown pass from Dobbs to Brandon Powell with 22 seconds in regulation for a 31-28 victory.

Jordan Hicks led Minnesota’s defense with 11 total tackles, two for a loss as well as the Vikings’ only sack of the afternoon. Danielle Hunter and Akayleb Evans followed suit with nine and seven total stops as Byron Murphy Jr. was the recipient of Heinicke’s interception.

Mattison and Powell caught Dobbs’ two touchdown passes, as T.J. Hockenson had a team-high 69 yards on seven catches for the day.

The Vikings now move to 5-4 on the season while Atlanta drops to 4-5. Minnesota’s next game is against the New Orleans Saints at home on October 12 at Noon.