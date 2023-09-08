Slatterly Park in Rochester to get major upgrades

(ABC 6 News) – The City of Rochester Parks & Recreation department is set to begin major upgrades to Slatterly Park.

The work will start on Monday, Sept. 11 and come in two phases.

Phase one of the project will focus on the playground. The existing equipment and horseshoe pits will be removed followed by the construction of new playground equipment. The playground will be closed during this phase which is expected to last until mid-October.

Phase two will include construction of new horseshoe pits, a basketball court, two pickleball courts, along with sidewalks to make the park more accessible to community members of different abilities. Construction will occur in 2024 upon completion of the Rochester Public Utilities (RPU) Marion Road Duct Bank Project which runs through the park.

The playground improvements at the park make up roughly $200,000 of a $500,000 project funded in part by an Outdoor Recreation Grant awarded in 2022. The City’s portion of the funding comes from dollars allocated from the 2020 Parks Referendum.