Six people arrested after narcotics investigation in Faribault

(ABC 6 News) – A major drug investigation in Faribault has landed six people behind bars this week.

Agents with the Cannon River Drug and Violent Offender Task Force were conducting a narcotics investigation into 42-year-old Ryan Ihde of Faribault.

After careful surveillance and a search warrant, agents entered Ihde’s apartment at Heritage Bluff Apartments on Wednesday, witnessing multiple individuals heading inside. Two individuals came in a vehicle with Iowa registration, entering with several backpacks.

Once inside the building, agents found more than one pound of methamphetamine, including approximately 320 grams of crystalline methamphetamine and 225 grams of liquid that tested positive for methamphetamine. Around $2,084 dollars was also seized.

During the search warrant, agents located several bags of methamphetamine in different areas of the living room where agents saw occupants appeared to be repackaging the meth for sale.

Garrett Sepin, 25 of Faribault, returned to the apartment during the execution of the search warrant and was also arrested. Sepin had around 80 grams of methamphetamine in his pocket during the arrest, according to a press release.

Ihde, Krista Huston and Jeffery Morrison of Iowa, along with Blendyer Olais and Amber Adams of Faribault were also arrested.

All individuals were charged with 1st degree controlled substance crimes by the Rice County Attorney’s Office.

Agents with CRDVOTF were assisted by the Rice County Sheriff’s Office and the Faribault Police Dept.

“I’m extremely proud of the work that the agents continue to do in our communities. Drugs often make their way into our communities by being transported up the I-35 Corridor. In this case, the agents not only held our local drug dealers accountable but those from another state as well,” said CRDVOTF Commander Scott O’Brien.