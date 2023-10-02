Rochester Public Library hosts open house Sunday

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Public Library opened its doors Sunday for the public to come and see the newest updates to the space.

The library is hosting an all day open house to remind people in the community about all of the services it can offer, from reading material to free internet access, activity spaces, and even opening the mobile library out in front.

RPL Director, Karen Lemke, says that these open houses are helpful in getting the number of daily visitors back up to pre-pandemic levels.

“Doing things like this and really getting that word out in the community. Our hours are different than they were pre-pandemic and you can come here, any Sunday of the calendar year, and come here and use these resources,” said Lemke. “It’s been really big bringing back people, back to the library.”

RPL’s open house went until 6 p.m. Sunday night.