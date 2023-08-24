Rochester man sentenced to more than 4 years for promoting prostitution

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man was sentenced to 53 months, or about 4.4 years, after being convicted of promoting the prostitution of an individual.

Andre Leon Franklin, 51, was arrested in September of 2021, after Rochester police responded to a call that a woman had tried to stab him.

According to court documents, police claim that the female victim had fought with Franklin after he allegedly “sold her body” to Jan Joseph Schulte, their upstairs neighbor, for between $40 and $100.

Franklin was acquitted of a charge of sex trafficking, but convicted of promoting prostitution in June of this year.

He was sentenced in Olmsted County court on Monday, Aug. 21.

Schulte, 65, of Eagan, is scheduled to stand trial on a charge of engaging in prostitution on October 30.