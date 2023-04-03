Rochester man charged with DWI after allegedly driving over utility box

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man is facing a DWI charge after allegedly driving over a utility box causing some northeast Rochester residents to lose power on Saturday.

According to the Rochester Police Department (RPD), just after 5:30 p.m. on April 1, officers were called to the 900 block of Northern Valley Dr. NE on a report of a hit-and-run vehicle crash.

RPD said a witness heard a loud “boom” from outside their home followed by their home losing power. The witness walked outside to see the utility box had been ran over.

RPD officers said they located a 2011 Subaru Outback with front end damage in the driveway of a nearby residence. Officers made contact with a male at the address and they say he admitted to driving the vehicle that ran over the utility box. He allegedly told officers he was driving too fast and admitted to drinking earlier in the day.

RPD officers conducted a field sobriety test on the male which produced a .22 BAC (blood alcohol concentration) result.

Forrest Skalicky, 27, of Rochester was arrested and charged with 3rd-degree DWI. He was placed in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center.