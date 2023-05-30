Rep. Angie Craig to undergo surgery on broken ankle

(ABC 6 News) – Congresswoman Angie Craig says she’ll miss votes in Congress this week after breaking her ankle Monday night.

According to Craig’s office, the representative was doing yard work at her Minnesota home Monday evening when she tripped and suffered a bimalleolar fracture and dislocation of her ankle.

Statement from Rep. Angie Craig’s Office: pic.twitter.com/vksx9dyOkS — Angie Craig (@RepAngieCraig) May 30, 2023

Craig is now scheduled to undergo surgery on her ankle on Thursday, and doctors advised her to not fly before or immediately after the surgery.

“As a result, Rep. Craig will miss votes in Congress this week related to the Bipartisan Budget Agreement,” a statement from the congresswoman’s staff said, in part.