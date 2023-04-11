Procession brings fallen Wisconsin officers back home

(KSTP) – A huge show of support was held in Ramsey on Monday as the bodies of the two police officers who were shot and killed in northwestern Wisconsin Saturday, were brought to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office.

Dozens of officers and firefighters, as well as community members, lined up outside the building to offer their condolences.

A 100-mile procession then led the officers — identified as Chetek Police Officer Emily Breidenbach and Cameron Police Officer Hunter Scheel — back to a funeral home in Barron, Wisconsin.

Chetek, Wis. police officer Emily Breidenbach (left) and Cameron, Wis. police officer Hunter Scheel. The officers were shot and killed during a traffic stop on April 8, 2023. (Courtesy: Barron County Sheriff’s Department)

The officers died after gunfire was exchanged during a traffic stop shortly after 3:30 p.m. Saturday in Cameron, Wisconsin.

According to the Barron County Sheriff’s Office, the officers had stopped 50-year-old Glenn Douglas Perry of New Auburn, Wisconsin, to check on his welfare after they received reports of concerning behavior.

It’s still unclear what led to the exchange of gunfire.

Perry, the alleged shooter, was known to law enforcement and had a warrant out for his arrest at the time of the shootout.

The sheriff says Breidenbach, 32, had around five years of law enforcement experience and Scheel, 23, had around one year in law enforcement.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said he will be signing an executive order that will lower both the U.S. and Wisconsin flags to half-staff in honor of Scheel and Breidenbach once their funeral arrangements have been announced.

The Wisconsin DOJ Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation and is being assisted by Barron County Sheriff’s Office, Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Wisconsin State Patrol, Wisconsin State Crime Lab and a DCI Crime Response Specialist.

After the investigation ends, investigative reports will be turned over to the Barron County District Attorney for review.