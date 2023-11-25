Prep Bowl 9-Man Championship: Kingsland vs. Nevis

(ABC6 News)–

The Kingsland Knights and Nevis Tigers squared off for the 9-Man championship game on Saturday. Kingsland Head Coach Matt Kolling trying to get his Knights a state title for the first time since he did it as a player.

The Knights wasted no time getting on the scoreboard with long Touchdown pass to Aydan Howard on their first offensive play of the game, but without a 2-point conversion they came away with just 6 points.

Nevis would capitalize when they put together a long touchdown drive of their own. Ayo Ogundeji would punch it into the endzone on the ground and the Extra point would give them a one point lead.

Both defenses were not allowing much breathing room between the two sides with many long drives ending before they could get points. Nevis was able to score the ball on the ground a second time and take a 14-6 lead into the second half.

The second half began with Kingsland finally being able to find Beau Wiersma and Khaleem Reiland some running lanes. They would keep the ball on the ground and take up the entire 3rd quarter, Reiland would put the exclamation point on the drive with a rushing touchdown. Nevis would stop another 2-point conversion and keep a two point lead 14-12.

After a defensive stop the Knights were able to put together another long drive, unfortunately it would come to an end just 10 yards from a touchdown as the Tiger defense would force a fumble and take the ball back with the lead and 7 minutes to play.

The Knights would stay strong and get the ball back with another shot to win the game. After another long pass to Ayden Howard over the middle the Knights were back inside the redzone with less than 2 minutes left in the game. On 4th and goal from the one yard line, the QB sneak from Reiland would go to review, before being called short.

Nevis would go on to gain a first down to get some space in front of the endzone, and go on to run out the clock. They would take the win in a very close 14-12 championship game.